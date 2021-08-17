Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

GFF opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

