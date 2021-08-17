Grin (GRIN) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Grin has a market cap of $27.97 million and $4.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,055.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.91 or 0.06749281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $638.23 or 0.01416552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00373261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00141310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.00563925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00348470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00314705 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,328,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.