Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GRIN opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Grindrod Shipping worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

