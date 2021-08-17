Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $421.78. 2,254,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,407. The company has a market capitalization of $397.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

