Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $14.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,315,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.85. The company has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.84.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.