GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

VTV opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

