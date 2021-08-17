GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 284.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,283,000.

Shares of KGRN stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.