GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 284.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,283,000.

Shares of KGRN stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69.

