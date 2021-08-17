GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318,250 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BPY stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.