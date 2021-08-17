GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $816,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

