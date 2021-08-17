GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,179 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

