GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after buying an additional 135,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

