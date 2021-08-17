GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 372,625 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372,625 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

