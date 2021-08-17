GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

