GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.