GWM Advisors LLC Buys 12,581 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.