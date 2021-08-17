GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,212 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.