GWM Advisors LLC Buys 622 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

