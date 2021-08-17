GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 386,957 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

