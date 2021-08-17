GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.