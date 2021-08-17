GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.