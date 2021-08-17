GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 179.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a PE ratio of -21.12. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock worth $187,377,657. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

