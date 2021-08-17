GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSF. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

CSF opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

