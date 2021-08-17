GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 279,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 52,674 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

