GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 12,581 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

