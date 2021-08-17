GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,401 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 109.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

