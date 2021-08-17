GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock worth $2,748,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

