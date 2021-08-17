GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Trading Down 8%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $72.80. 14,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,804,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.