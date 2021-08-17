Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.