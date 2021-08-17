Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $311.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.42. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $311.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

