Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.