Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 727 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $50,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,617,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

