Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 376 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. CIT Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 270,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 21,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,615. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.55. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

