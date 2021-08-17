Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2,828.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4,087.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,063. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 82,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

