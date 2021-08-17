Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 66 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $351.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

