Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

XOP opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $100.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

