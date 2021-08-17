Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

