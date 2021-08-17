Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $102,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

