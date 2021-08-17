Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.