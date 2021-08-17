Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 173,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,757 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $71.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

