Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 9,434 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

