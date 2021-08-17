Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

