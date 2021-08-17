Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.76 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.06.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

