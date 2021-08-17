Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

SCZ stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

