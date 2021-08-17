Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 52,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.