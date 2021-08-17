Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,547 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after buying an additional 1,087,126 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.