Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

