HashBX (HBX) Price Down 52.3% This Week

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, HashBX has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $409,267.40 and approximately $21.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.51 or 0.00932805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00101738 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.