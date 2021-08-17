Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $113,180.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00925270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00162388 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.