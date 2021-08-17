Haywood Securities Trims CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$12.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

TSE:DBM traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 914,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$9.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.