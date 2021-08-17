HC Wainwright Lowers VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

